Tokarski was recalled on an emergency basis for Monday's tilt with the Flyers, according to CapFriendly.
Tokarski served as the backup for Linus Ullmark while Carter Hutton (lower body) remains out. The 31-year-old should get a spot on the bench against the Flyers on Wednesday if Hutton is still unavailable.
