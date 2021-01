Tokarski was waived by the Sabres on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 31-year-old was a long shot to make the NHL roster, and he's expected to start the year with AHL Rochester. Tokarski was outstanding in the minors last season, as he recorded a .924 save percentage and a 1.97 GAA over 18 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.