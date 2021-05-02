Tokarski stopped 11 of 14 shots after replacing Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) to begin the third period of Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

It was another rough outing for Tokarski, although it came under difficult circumstances, and the 31-year-old had coughed up 13 goals over his last seven periods. He sports a brutal 3.54 GAA and .904 save percentage on the season, but with neither Linus Ullmark nor Carter Hutton seemingly close to returning from their own lower-body injuries, Tokarski could be forced to carry the load in the crease down the stretch if Luukkonen's issue proves to be serious.