Tokarski (undisclosed) will not be available for Monday's tilt with the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

It's unclear exactly why Tokarski is out but the Sabres were forced to sign Stefanos Lekkas to a professional tryout agreement so he could serve as the backup to Michael Houser on Monday. Tokarski allowed three goals on 14 shots against the Bruins on Saturday and likely sustained an injury during that appearance. He'll be questionable for Tuesday's rematch with the Islanders.