Tokarski turned aside 34 of 36 shots in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh.
Tokarski earned his second win in his last three starts, this one coming on home ice. The 31-year-old journeyman held the Penguins off the board until Jason Zucker beat him with a quick shot off a faceoff midway through the second period. Tokarski will look to make his fifth straight start Tuesday against the Bruins.
