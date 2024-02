Tokarski was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Friday.

Tokarski's demotion should be an indication that the team expects Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) to at least be available to serve as the backup against the Wild on Saturday. The 34-year-old Tokarski has played in just four NHL games over the last two seasons and figures to remain the Sabres' emergency option the rest of the way.