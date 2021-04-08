Tokarski was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Carter Hutton (lower body) is week-to-week, so Tokarski will continue to back up Linus Ullmark for the time being. Perhaps Tokarski will start Thursday against the Devils or Friday against the Capitals. The 31-year-old Tokarski posted a .904 save percentage and an 0-3-1 record over four appearances with the Sabres this year.