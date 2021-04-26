Tokarski allowed five goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Tokarski gave up a hat trick to Mika Zibanejad and another pair of goals to Kaapo Kakko in the loss. The 31-year-old Tokarski has been pressed into a No. 1 role, but he hasn't done well. The Canadian goalie has a 2-8-2 record with a 3.38 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 12 games for the lowly Sabres. He may share the crease with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen until one of Linus Ullmark or Carter Hutton can return from their lower-body injuries.