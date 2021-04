Tokarski stopped 44 of 47 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Tokarski was four seconds away from earning his first NHL win Dec. 2015, but New York's Tage Thompson beat him with a wrister through traffic to send the game into overtime. Tokarski had no chance at stopping either of the other Ranger goals, both of which came on perfectly-executed one-timers. The 31-year-old journeyman dropped to 0-4-0 with a 3.79 GAA and .904 save percentage.