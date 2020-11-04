Tokarski signed a two-year, $1.45 million contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Tokarski spent last season with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting an impressive 1.97 GAA and .924 save percentage. The 31-year-old was likely primarily signed to serve as a mentor for Buffalo's youngsters in the minors, so don't expect him to suddenly evolve into a viable fantasy option in 2020-21.