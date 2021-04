Tokarski will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with Washington, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Tokarski played well in his last appearance Tuesday against the Bruins, stopping 29 of 31 shots, but he ultimately suffered his sixth loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 31-year-old backstop will try to secure his first win of the year in a tough road matchup with a surging Capitals club that's won three straight games.