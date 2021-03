Tokarski will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Tokarski was tested early and often in his first start of the year Wednesday versus Pittsburgh, and he ultimately wasn't up to the task, surrendering five goals on 42 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and secure his first win of the season in a rematch with the same Penguins club Thursday night.