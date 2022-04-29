Tokarski gave up five goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 5-0 loss to Boston.

The Sabres finished with five more shots, but the Bruins scored five more goals. Three of the goals against Tokarski were scored by Patrice Bergeron. Tokarski fell to 9-12-5 with a 3.32 GAA and .899 save percentage. He will likely finish the season with those statistics since Buffalo has just one game remaining.