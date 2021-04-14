Tokarski stopped 29 of 31 shots in regulation and overtime but failed to stop either shootout attempt he faced in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Linus Ullmark got the start but left the game early in the first period with a lower-body injury, forcing Tokarski into action, and the journeyman netminder turned in a solid performance to eke out a point for the Sabres. The 31-year-old has a shaky 3.54 GAA and .905 save percentage on the season, but with Carter Hutton (lower body) also on the shelf, Tokarski could see a heavy workload in the coming weeks if Ullmark's injury proves to be serious.