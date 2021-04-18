Tokarski will draw the home start for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Tokarski will get his fourth consecutive start Sunday, as he's gone 1-5-2 this season to go along with a 3.30 GAA and .910 save percentage. The 31-year-old has faced Pittsburgh twice this campaign, surrendering eight goals on 72 shots in two losses over that span. It will be a stiff test for Tokarski and the Sabres, as the Penguins have averaged 4.00 goals per contest over their last five games.