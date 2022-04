Tokarski made 32 saves in Sunday's 5-3 win over Philadelphia.

Tokarski helped the Sabres sweep this weekend home-and-home set after Craig Anderson played in Saturday's 4-3 win. Like Anderson, Tokarski fell behind early, allowing Kevin Hayes to score just 1:16 in. Buffalo responded with two goals of its own in the first period and never trailed for the remainder of the game as Tokarski picked up his eighth win of the season.