Tokarski was promoted to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Tokarski will be the No. 2 goalie for the Sabres after they traded Jonas Johansson to the Avalanche on Saturday. Carter Hutton is still likely to see most of the playing time while Linus Ullmark (lower body) is still out. Tokarski hasn't played in an NHL game since 2016-17 with the Ducks.