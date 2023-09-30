Tokarski was placed on waivers Saturday.
Tokarksi managed to see action in four NHL games last season with the Sabres, going 1-2-0 with a 3.44 GAA and .897 save percentage. Tokarski inked a two-way contract with Buffalo in the offseason and if he passes through waivers, he will end up in AHL Rochester this season.
