Tokarski (personal) will not be an option for the Sabres' last three games of the year, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Tokarski is the third Buffalo netminder to be ruled out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, as neither Carter Hutton (lower body) or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) is expected back. For the final three games of the season, Michael Houser could see the bulk of the workload, though Linus Ullmark (lower body) has resumed practice and could see a game or two.