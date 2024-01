Cozens (upper body) will return to action versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Cozens sat out Thursday versus Chicago and will return after missing just the one game. Cozens was outstanding last season, scoring 31 times while adding 37 assists in 81 contests. He has regressed this season, as he has seven goals and 22 points in 42 games. Cozens will center the second line, alongside Casey Mittelstadt and John-Jason Peterka.