Cozens scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Cozens' goal at 10:16 of the third period ended Pheonix Copley's shutout bid. Over his last 11 games, Cozens has racked up five goals and an assist. The 22-year-old center started this game in a top-line role -- he's usually centered the second line this season. He's up to 18 goals, 45 points, 128 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 51 contests in a breakout campaign.