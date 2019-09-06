Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Cleared to play

Cozens (thumb) has been cleared to play in Friday night's "Prospects Challenge" game, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Cozens underwent surgery on his left thumb in early July, but he appears to have already made a full recovery, and should be a full participant at Buffalo's training camp next week. The seventh overall pick will gain invaluable experience while skating with his future teammates at camp, but all signs currently point to him returning to his WHL club in Lethbridge for the 2019-20 campaign.