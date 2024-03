Cozens notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Cozens has endured a tough March with six points over 14 contests. He entered Friday in a four-game slump, but he snapped the dry spell by setting up John-Jason Peterka for an empty-net goal in the final minute. Cozens is at 42 points, 180 shots, 97 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 71 appearances in a middle-six role.