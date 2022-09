Cozens is confident that he will improve his goal scoring this season, Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Hockey Beat reports.

Cozens had some difficulty taking advantage of his scoring chances last season. However, he regained his confidence and scoring touch at the World Championship, potting seven goals and dishing six helpers in 10 games for Canada en route to a silver medal. The 21-year-old forward has 17 goals and 51 points through 120 career NHL contests.