Cozens (upper body) is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

It's safe to assume Cozens won't be available Saturday against the Penguins, but his day-to-day tag suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Monday versus Washington. The 20-year-old rookie has picked up five points while posting a minus-7 rating through 20 games this campaign.