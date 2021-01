The Sabres placed Cozens on the taxi squad Sunday.

The timing of Cozens' placement is certainly interesting, especially considering he scored his first NHL goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to Washington. The 19-year-old was replaced by Casey Mittelstadt on the active roster, so he or Riley Sheahan are likely to draw into the lineup in Cozens' stead. Expect Cozens to spend his time between the taxi squad and active roster this season.