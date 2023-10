Cozens scored a goal in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Cozens tied the game at 4-4 in the third period, but the Devils took the lead for good 1:42 later. The 22-year-old struggled early in the season, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in six straight contests, accumulating all seven of his points in that span. The 22-year-old forward has added 19 shots on net, 10 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating through eight appearances.