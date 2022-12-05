Cozens recorded three assists, six shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Cozens had a helper in each period, with his first assist coming on a power-play goal. The 21-year-old has multiple points in each of his last three games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight, amassing five tallies and eight helpers in that span. For the season, the center has nine goals, 15 assists, six power-play points, 69 shots on net, 14 PIM, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating through 25 contests. He may not be able to sustain a point-per-game pace, but he's still on track to shatter his previous career high of 38 points from last season.