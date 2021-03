Cozens engaged in his first career NHL fight in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

The fight gives Cozens the first PIM of his NHL career. Offensively, Cozens hasn't scored as much as some may have expected. He has three goals and an assist in 15 games, including just one point in his last nine meetings. The fight could give the rookie a little more value in your league for when the offense isn't there.