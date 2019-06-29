Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Exits camp tourney with thumb issue
Cozens left Saturday's 3-on-3 tournament prematurely due to a left thumb injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
The team didn't reveal any further information on the 2019 seventh-overall pick following the practice, so the extent of Cozens' injury remains unclear. Either way, it's an unfortunate way to begin his professional career.
