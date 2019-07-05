Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Facing lengthy recovery
Cozens had successful surgery on his injured left thumb earlier in the week and will require 2-to-3 months for recovery, the team announced Friday.
Expected to need several months to recover, Cozens could wind up missing part or all of the Sabres' training camp, which of course is not the start he wanted to his NHL career. A year ago, the 18-year-old collected 84 points with the OHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes and may be on his way back to junior for the 2019-20 season if he's unable to get healthy in time for camp.
