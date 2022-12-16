Cozens scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Evan Rodrigues got the Avalanche within a goal with 1:22 left in the third period, but Cozens answered less than a minute later to secure the Sabres' win. Over his last 12 games, Cozens' offense has been electric -- he has seven goals and 12 assists in that span. The 21-year-old is up to 11 tallies, 31 points, 81 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 30 contests, putting him just seven points shy of matching his output from 79 appearances last season.