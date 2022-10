Cozens scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Cozens tied the game at 1-1 just 2:13 after Andrew Mangiapane opened the scoring for the Flames. The goal was Cozens' first of the season, while he nearly doubled his shot total for the season. He's picked up a point in three of four contests with 13 shots, three hits and an even plus-minus rating. The 21-year-old should continue to see steady usage in a middle-six role.