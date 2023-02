Cozens scored three goals and added an assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Capitals.

He had a goal in each period to record his first career hat trick, and helped set up Vinnie Hinostroza for the eventual game-winner for good measure. Cozens snapped a brief three-game point drought with the outburst, and on the season the 22-year-old is up to 23 goals and 52 points through 57 games in a breakout campaign.