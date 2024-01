Cozens scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-2 win over San Jose on Saturday.

He got the primary helper on the Sabres first goal by John-Jason Peterka after attempting a wraparound that Kaapo Kahkonen stopped. Peterka punched in the rebound. Cozen's pass to Peterka in the third period resulted in a one-timer that Kahkonen couldn't snag. He then scored into the empty net. Cozens heads into the break on a four-game, seven-point streak that includes three goals.