Sabres' Dylan Cozens: From Yukon to Buffalo at draft

Cozens was drafted seventh overall by the Sabres at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Cozens is big and north-south fast, and he can play both pivot and right wing. He doesn't shy away from traffic and will drive the net for a big, heavy shot. We love his work ethic -- he never takes a shift off -- and his playmaking is sublime. Some scouts have even said he reminds them a little of Ryan Getzlaf. Heady praise. Draft him as a second-line center, a little in the mold of Ryan Johansen. But don't be surprised if he ends up flanking that Jack Eichel guy. It will take time for him to grow into his 6-foot-3 body and the NHL. But look out when he does. The kid from the Yukon is going to be very good.