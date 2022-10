Cozens scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Cozens got the Sabres on the board in the second period, but that was the only goal they scored on 16 shots versus Martin Jones. It's been a solid start to the year for Cozens, who has two tallies, two assists, 17 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through six contests. The 21-year-old has settled in as the third-line center for now, though he could move to the second line if Casey Mittelstadt endures a slump.