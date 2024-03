Cozens picked up an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over Detroit but could break out of a five-game goal drought despite five shots on net.

Cozens' inability to bend the twine hasn't been for a lack of trying, as he has put 16 shots on net during his five-game slump. The 23-year-old center won't be matching last season's numbers when he put up 31 goals in 81 games and could even be in danger of missing the 20-goal threshold if he doesn't start scoring soon.