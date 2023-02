Cozens scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Cozens retrieved a dump-in from the Sharks and took it all the way by himself, scoring the opening goal at 3:01 of the first period. He's scored in three straight games, and he has three goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. The 22-year-old continues to put up good offense in a top-six role. He's at 20 tallies, 48 points, 131 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-6 rating through 53 appearances.