Cozens (undisclosed) will play Friday versus the Penguins, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Cozens was sore after practice Wednesday and didn't play versus Columbus. The 22-year-old is now back in action and ready to center the second line in the Sabres' last preseason contest. He'll likely be in that role and on the first power-play unit when the puck drops versus the Rangers on Thursday.