Cozens notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Cozens has a goal and an assist over two outings since he missed a game with an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has moved around the lineup a bit, settling into a middle-six role with power-play usage. He's at four points over eight appearances in January, putting him at 24 points, 109 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-7 rating through 44 contests overall.