Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Inching toward return

Cozens, who underwent surgery on his left thumb in July, was back on the ice doing drills Wednesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Cozens has been asked by the team to not provide injury updates to the media, so this is about all we're getting for now, though the team's first-round pick appears to be at the very least on schedule with his expected three-month timetable. Bigger indicators lie ahead when the team has its prospects challenge in early September and when training camp begins the following week.