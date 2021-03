Cozens scored his fourth goal of the season in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

The rookie had missed the last four games with an upper-body injury, but Cozens made an immediate impact in his return to action, beating Keith Kinkaid early in the third period as the Sabres mounted a brief, and ultimately futile, comeback. On the season, Cozens has a modest six points through 21 games.