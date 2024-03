Cozens logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Cozens has three points over his last four contests, but he'd gone four games without a point prior to that. The 23-year-old remains in a top-six role despite some inconsistency on offense this month. He's up to 41 points, 171 shots on net, 87 hits and a minus-3 rating through 66 appearances.