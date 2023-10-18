Cozens scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

After the Lightning tied the game late in the third period, Cozens answered with the game-winner in overtime, beating Jonas Johansson with a long-range wrist shot. It's the first point of the season for Cozens after he broke out with 31 goals and 68 points in 81 games with the Sabres last year. The 22-year-old center's opened the season on Buffalo's second line with John-Jason Peterka and Peyton Krebs while continuing to work on the top power-play unit.