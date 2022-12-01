Cozens scored twice on five shots, including a shorthanded goal, in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Cozens got the Sabres' first goal on a shorthanded breakaway sprung by goalie Craig Anderson. In the second period, Cozens tallied again on a pass from John-Jason Peterka. This continued a productive run for Cozens, who has four goals in his last four games and finishes November with 12 points in 14 outings. The 21-year-old is up to eight tallies, 10 assists, 62 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 23 contests. He's picked up two of his points while shorthanded and added three more on the power play.