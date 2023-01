Cozens (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game versus the Wild, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Cozens was considered a game-time decision, but he didn't participate in warmups. The 21-year-old will be replaced by Rasmus Asplund in the lineup, while Tyson Jost figures to pick up some extra responsibility. The Sabres' next game is their last one before the All-Star break -- they host the Hurricanes on Wednesday.