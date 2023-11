Cozens (upper body) may be able to practice in a few days, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports, indicating he won't be available to play Tuesday against Carolina.

Cozens didn't take part in Monday's practice after he sat out Saturday's 6-4 win over Toronto. He has provided three goals, seven points, 21 shots on net and 13 hits in 11 games this season. Casey Mittelstadt and Peyton Krebs are slated to fill in as middle-six centers until Cozens can return.