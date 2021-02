Cozens (COVID-19 protocol) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Cozens skated with his team Tuesday, indicating he's no longer in protocol, but he's yet to re-join the lineup. The 20-year-old likely still needs some conditioning before he's ready to return. Cozens will still need to be added to the roster in order to suit up in game action.