Cozens scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Ducks.

Cozens has two goals and two helpers during his three-game point streak. The 22-year-old recorded both of his points in the third period of Wednesday's win as the Sabres' offense took control of the game. The center is up to 19 tallies, 28 helpers, 130 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-5 rating through 52 appearances.